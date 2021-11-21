Blue Whale EXchange Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $952,831.18 and $46,364.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

