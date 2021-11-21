BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 417,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after buying an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,382,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 149,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,379. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.80.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

