BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to “Outperform”

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. 2,924,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,459. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

