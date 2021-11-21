BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $1.35 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $355,736.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.90 or 0.99463066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00489522 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,965 coins and its circulating supply is 897,177 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.