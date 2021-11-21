BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $606.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00226421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

