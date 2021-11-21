Bondly (BONDLY) Price Up 81.2% Over Last Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and $6.36 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

