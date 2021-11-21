Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Hits $869,519.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. Bottos has a total market cap of $869,519.00 and $63,231.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.