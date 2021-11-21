Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Cap of $422,052.86

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $422,052.86 and $38,427.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00221463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

