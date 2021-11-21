Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. 79,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,856. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

