Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report $34.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,344. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

