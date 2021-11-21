Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.33. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.51. 3,546,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

