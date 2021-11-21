Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $194.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.14 million and the highest is $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.24 million to $772.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $796.68 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $655,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 108.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 330,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.