Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.27. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.47. 109,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

