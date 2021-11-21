Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.12. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,620,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

