Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.18. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

MCD traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.09. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

