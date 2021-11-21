Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $16.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.75. 865,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

