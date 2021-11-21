Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after buying an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. 1,973,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,405. The company has a market cap of $790.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

