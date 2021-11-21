Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $6.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the highest is $7.18. United Rentals reported earnings of $5.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $26.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

Shares of URI opened at $375.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.78. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

