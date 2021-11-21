Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bally’s by 19.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 611,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,562. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.30.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

