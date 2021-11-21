Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.87. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.50. The company had a trading volume of 279,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.54 and a 200 day moving average of $471.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $296.00 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,274,809. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 85.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

