Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. First Bank posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 20,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

