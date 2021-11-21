Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

