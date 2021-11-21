Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Billion

Analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post $15.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 billion. HP reported sales of $15.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.81 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.78 billion to $63.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after buying an additional 1,427,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. HP has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

