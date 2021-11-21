Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post sales of $523.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $441.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

NYSE:IBP opened at $137.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

