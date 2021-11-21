Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $2.36 EPS

Analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $136.14. 486,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. WEX has a 1-year low of $135.42 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

