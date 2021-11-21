Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after buying an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 389,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

BKD opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

