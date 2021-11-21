Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in October

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $576,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 18,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $2,186,338.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,388 shares of company stock worth $11,549,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,119,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,677,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,650,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,339,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,073,000 after buying an additional 194,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

