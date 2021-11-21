BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.55 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $146.55 million and $10.10 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00074601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00090886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.89 or 0.07307639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,550.21 or 0.99904095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

