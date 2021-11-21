BSCView Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $258,590.13 and approximately $26.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.