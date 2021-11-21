Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $725,647.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $725,647.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

