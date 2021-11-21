CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAIXY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

