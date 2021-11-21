California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 22,540 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,433,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,394,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,411,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

