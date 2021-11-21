California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pulmonx worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 94.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 348,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

