California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of AMERISAFE worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

