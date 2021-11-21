California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of NETGEAR worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 22.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 37.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTGR opened at $27.55 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

