California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 181.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 367,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,384,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

