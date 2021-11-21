California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Premier Financial worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

PFC stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

