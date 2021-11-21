California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

