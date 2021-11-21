California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of DMC Global worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

BOOM opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.22, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.