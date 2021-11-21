California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.60 Million in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ideanomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

IDEX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

