California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.