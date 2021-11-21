California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 444,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $54,112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $9,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $5,755,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $2,592,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $671.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 1.05 and a 12-month high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

