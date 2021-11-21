California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.44 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCP. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

