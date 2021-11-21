California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of First Bancorp worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

