California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NOW worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOW by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

