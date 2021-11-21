California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,686 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 62.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 221,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

