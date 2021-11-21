California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,862 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Standex International worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

