California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,907 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,246 shares of company stock worth $6,103,092 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

