California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,702 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of National Bank worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 948,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 828,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,254,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

