California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,338 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7,393.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

